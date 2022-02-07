Watch
Disney Princesses | 2/7/22

'Disney Princess – The Concert'
Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 13:57:50-05

We speak to the four ladies of 'Disney Princess – The Concert' about the upcoming Las Vegas show on Feb. 23 at the Smith Center. All four ladies have performed the role of a Disney Princess on Broadway, and in the concert, will perform more than 30 favorite Disney Princess and Frozen songs.

