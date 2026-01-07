Disney On Ice | 1/7/26

Get ready, Las Vegas! Disney On Ice Presents Let’s Dance is sliding into the Thomas & Mack Center Thursday, January 8 through Sunday, January 11.

Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy aren’t just on the ice—they’re spinning the tunes as DJs, remixing classic Disney songs into dazzling, colorful worlds. Fans will be thrilled by a high-energy mix of figure skating, jaw-dropping acrobatics, special effects, and stunning sets.

Journey through magical stories like Wish, Frozen 2, Moana, The Lion King, and The Little Mermaid, all coming to life in ways you’ve never seen before.

Whether you’re a longtime Disney fan or new to the magic, this show promises fun, laughter, and unforgettable memories for the whole family!

