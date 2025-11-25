Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Disney Cruise Line | 11/25/25

Disney Cruise Line launches its newest ship, the Disney Destiny, bringing legendary heroes and villains to life on the high seas with immersive experiences for families and adults alike.
Onboard the Disney Destiny
Posted

Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Destiny, officially set sail on its maiden voyage on November 20, continuing Disney’s long-standing tradition of storytelling at sea.

Inspired by iconic heroes and villains from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel, the ship is packed with fresh experiences for guests of all ages.

Cruise Director Trent Hitchcock shares that guests can immerse themselves in stories featuring characters like Maleficent and enjoy an all-new Broadway-style production show filled with high energy and magic.

While Disney is known for family fun, Hitchcock says adults have plenty to enjoy aboard The Destiny as well, including the serene Cove Café and a uniquely designed lounge touched by the villainous Ursula herself.

For more information, travelers can visit DisneyCruise.com to learn all about the adventures waiting aboard the Disney Destiny.

This segment is paid for by Disney Cruise Line

