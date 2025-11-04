Discovery.com | 11/4/25

Elliott catches up with Josh Gates as Expedition Unknown kicks off a thrilling new season. The show begins with a daring two-part adventure inside Egypt’s Great Pyramid, where Gates explores a mysterious tunnel system using first-of-its-kind 3D scans and attempts to replicate the Pyramid’s construction.

The season also follows Gates on high-stakes quests: hunting a lost Nazi submarine, chasing Cornelius Vanderbilt’s steamship, and even teaming up with Parker Schnabel from Gold Rush to track a multi-million-dollar treasure.

