Discovery.com | 11/4/25

11/4/25

Adventure and history collide as Elliott chats with Josh Gates to discuss the new season of Expedition Unknown and what’s next from the intrepid explorer and host.
A New Season Of Expedition Unknown
Elliott catches up with Josh Gates as Expedition Unknown kicks off a thrilling new season. The show begins with a daring two-part adventure inside Egypt’s Great Pyramid, where Gates explores a mysterious tunnel system using first-of-its-kind 3D scans and attempts to replicate the Pyramid’s construction. 

The season also follows Gates on high-stakes quests: hunting a lost Nazi submarine, chasing Cornelius Vanderbilt’s steamship, and even teaming up with Parker Schnabel from Gold Rush to track a multi-million-dollar treasure.

