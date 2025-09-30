Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DISCOVERY Children’s Museum | 9/30/25

Join DISCOVERY Children’s Museum for its 25th annual Magic of DISCOVERY fundraiser at Resorts World, a night of cinematic highlights, community celebration, and support for inspiring young minds.
DISCOVERY Children’s Museum is celebrating 25 years of creativity, learning, and exploration with its annual Magic of DISCOVERY event on October 4, 2025, at Resorts World’s Zouck Nightclub. Caitlin Shea, VP of Development, shares that this year’s “Reel Moments of Discovery” segment will feature a fast-paced, movie-style montage showcasing the Museum’s most memorable milestones—from its earliest exhibits to today’s innovative programs.

Guests will enjoy live narration and commentary that bring these cinematic highlights to life, offering both a nostalgic look back and a preview of the adventures still to come. This special evening promises to honor the Museum’s impact on the community while raising crucial funds to continue inspiring children to explore, create, and dream big for years to come.

