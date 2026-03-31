Discovery Children’s Museum | 3/31/26

Families are invited to “Glow Beyond the Stars” at DISCOVERY Children’s Museum’s annual Royal Tea event on Sunday, April 12, 2026. Katherine Vandertulip Interim VP of Development shares how this year’s space-inspired celebration combines imagination, hands-on activities, and interactive fun for kids and parents alike. Guests are encouraged to dress in their brightest royal or cosmic attire while enjoying tea party treats and glowing surprises throughout the experience. The beloved event goes beyond entertainment, incorporating storytelling and STEAM-based learning to spark curiosity and creativity. It’s a unique opportunity for families to connect, play, and support the museum’s mission to inspire the next generation.