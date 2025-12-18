Dignity Health Nevada | 12/18/25

When the unexpected happens, St. Rose Dominican, San Martin Hospital is ready around the clock with immediate, comprehensive emergency care. Their skilled team of emergency physicians, nurses, and support staff is trained to handle everything from sudden illnesses and serious injuries to life-threatening conditions. On-site imaging and lab services ensure quick diagnoses, allowing patients to receive answers and treatment without delay.

Families also benefit from the hospital’s commitment to shorter wait times and efficient, compassionate service. Located on the corner of Warm Springs and Cimarron Rd., San Martin Hospital provides trusted, dependable care when it matters most — giving the community peace of mind, day or night.

This segment is paid for by Dignity Health Nevada