Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Dignity Health Nevada | 11/18/25

Annual primary care visits are essential for staying healthy, preventing serious issues, and building a strong relationship with a physician who understands your unique needs.
The Importance of Primary Care
Posted

Primary care is the foundation of long-term wellness, offering patients a proactive way to stay ahead of potential health concerns. Annual visits help your doctor monitor changes over time, update important screenings, and provide personalized guidance to support a healthier lifestyle.

These appointments also create space to discuss mental health, chronic conditions, and any new concerns that may impact your overall well-being.

Building a consistent relationship with a primary care physician leads to better continuity of care and a clearer picture of your medical history.

Regular check-ups ensure you stay current on immunizations and empower you with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions about your health.

This segment is paid for by Dignity Health Nevada

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo