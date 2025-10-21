Dignity Health Nevada | 10/21/25

At the heart of Southern Nevada’s healthcare history stands St. Rose Dominican, a living legacy built on compassion, inclusion, and excellence. Under the leadership of President Katherine Vergos, Dignity Health Nevada continues to serve as the community’s only nonprofit, faith-based health care system—guided by the same core values that shaped it over seven decades ago. Beyond emergency and inpatient services, the system has expanded to include five neighborhood hospitals, seven wellness centers, and multiple Dignity Health Medical Group and Physical Therapy clinics, all dedicated to holistic well-being. From fitness and nutrition to specialized care, the mission remains the same: to deliver healing with heart.

