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Dignity Health | 4/28/26

A vital Southern Nevada program is helping seniors stay independent with transportation, food services, and wellness support.
Helping Hands Of Henderson Supports Seniors With Care And Connection
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Supporting independence for seniors is at the heart of the mission behind Helping Hands of Henderson. Supervisor Cerise McCalister and community outreach manager Jennifer Trinkle joined us to share how the program provides essential services like transportation to medical appointments, grocery assistance, and monthly food deliveries for those in need.

Operated by Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican, the program also offers wellness check-ins and helpful resources to keep seniors connected and cared for. Thanks to community support and a generous grant from the Robert Thomas Bigelow Medical Foundation, Helping Hands continues to expand its reach—ensuring more seniors can safely remain in their homes while receiving the support they deserve.

This segment is paid for by Dignity Health

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