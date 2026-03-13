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Dignity Health| 3/13/26

Dr. Lyndsey Van Der Laan shares how families can prevent common pediatric injuries during Spring Break and when to seek ER care. #PaidForContent
Spring Break Injury Prevention Tips For Kids
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Spring Break means sunshine, sports, and outdoor fun—but it also brings a spike in preventable injuries. Lyndsey Van Der Laan, Medical Director of the Children’s ER at St. Rose Dominican Siena Hospital, says preparation is key. From bike and scooter safety to pool precautions and hydration in warmer weather, small steps can prevent big emergencies. She reminds parents to use proper protective gear, apply sunscreen often, and keep a close eye on kids around water. Located in Henderson, Siena Hospital proudly offers a dedicated pediatric emergency room with a separate entrance and kid-friendly waiting area—providing expert, specialized care designed for children when families need it most.

This segment is paid for by Dignity Health

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