Dignity Health | 2/3/26

Cardiovascular thoracic surgeon Dr. Neel V. Dhudshia, MD shares why Heart Health Month matters and how simple lifestyle choices can help protect your heart.
Why Heart Health Matters: What Everyone Should Know This February
February is America Heart Awareness Month, a reminder that heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death—but it’s often preventable. Cardiovascular thoracic surgeon Dr. Neel V. Dhudshia, MD explains why heart health should matter to everyone, regardless of age or family history.

Simple steps like staying active, eating a balanced diet, managing stress, and knowing your numbers can make a meaningful difference. Dr. Dhudshia also breaks down common risk factors, warning signs, and symptoms of heart disease, along with how family history can play a role, reinforcing that early attention can save lives.

This segment is paid for by Dignity Health

