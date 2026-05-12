Dig This Las Vegas | 5/12/26

Dig This Las Vegas is giving thrill seekers a chance to climb into the driver’s seat of real heavy machinery for an experience unlike anything else on the Strip. Guests can operate massive bulldozers, excavators, and other construction equipment while completing fun challenges and obstacle-style courses under expert supervision.

Owner Ed Mumm says the attraction has become one of Las Vegas’ top-rated experiences because it combines adrenaline, hands-on fun, and unforgettable photo opportunities. The experience attracts everyone from tourists and families to corporate groups and bucket-list adventurers.

With Father’s Day around the corner, Dig This is also highlighting special deals perfect for dads who have always wanted to play with the “big toys” in the desert.

This segment is paid for by Dig This Las Vegas LLC