Dex Handyman | 1/26/26

Rick Jackson, Senior Technician with Dex Handyman, joins us to share smart seasonal maintenance tips. Based in Henderson, Dex Handyman helps meet the growing demand for home and workplace repairs. #PaidForContent
Now that the holidays are over and guests have headed home, it’s the perfect time to focus on those lingering home projects. Rick Jackson, senior technician with Dex Handyman, joins us to talk about seasonal home maintenance and simple fixes to tackle early in the new year.

From minor repairs to preventative upkeep, these projects can help protect your home and boost its value. Based in Henderson, Dex Handyman was formed to meet the increasing demand for reliable home and workplace repairs. Rick shares a few of the most common tasks homeowners should prioritize now to start the year off right. 

