DeVry University |3/23/26

The future of work is being rewritten by artificial intelligence, and today’s students are being asked to keep up fast. As companies race to adopt AI, higher education is stepping in to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world demands.

Dr. Milton Mattox of the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Institute shares how employers are prioritizing foundational AI literacy, with a strong focus on ethical, bias-free, and safe use of the technology. Meanwhile, DeVry University and their Vice President Scarlett Howery are going all-in on preparing its students, committing to integrate AI into 100% of its programs.

This segment is paid for by DeVry University