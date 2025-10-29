Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DeVry University | 10/29/25

A new DeVry University study reveals a growing disconnect between employers and employees over job stability and the need for continuous skill development. Experts warn that this “silent standoff” could have major implications for the future of work.
The Silent Standoff: Workers and Employers Clash on Job Security
As the job market continues to evolve, many employees feel uncertain about their future, while employers believe workers aren’t doing enough to keep up. Scarlett Howery, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at DeVry University, says the study highlights a lack of communication between both sides that could lead to stagnation if left unaddressed. Dave Barnett, DeVry’s Chief Administrative Officer, adds that the key to long-term job security lies in adaptability and problem-solving. DeVry University is stepping in to help close the gap through training programs designed to prepare workers for tomorrow’s economy.

