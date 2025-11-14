DesignerCon | 11/14/25

DesignerCon is back in Las Vegas from November 14–16, 2025, bringing together over 700 vendors and 350+ artists for a three-day celebration of pop art, collectibles, designer toys, underground trends, and urban fashion. We were live all morning bringing you access to all the action of what you can expect.

Held at The Expo at World Market Center, this gathering is a must for fans of creativity, culture, and community. Whether you’re a serious collector or simply curious, DesignerCon promises big thrills and epic surprises. Grab your tickets now at designercon.com .