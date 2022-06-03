Watch
Morning Blend

Actions

Derek Hough | 6/2/22

Videos
Dancing With A True Star
Posted at 6:13 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 21:13:04-04

Live in Las Vegas, Derek Hough's show is defiantly something you don't want to miss! Derek share a little bit about the show and what you can hope to see, as well as gives us an inside look at what goes into creating such a dynamic show. You can get your tickets to see the amazing performance at The Venetian Resort through September 10th, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo