Derek Hough | 6/2/22

Live in Las Vegas, Derek Hough's show is defiantly something you don't want to miss! Derek share a little bit about the show and what you can hope to see, as well as gives us an inside look at what goes into creating such a dynamic show. You can get your tickets to see the amazing performance at The Venetian Resort through September 10th, 2022.
Dancing With A True Star
