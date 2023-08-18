Morning Blend Actions Facebook Tweet Email Deon Cole | 8/18/23 Prev Next Deon Cole will be performing at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Posted at 9:37 AM, Aug 18, 2023 and last updated 2023-08-18 12:37:36-04 Comedian, Actor, and Screenwriter Deon Cole will be performing at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, August 19, 2023. You can purchase tickets here. Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo