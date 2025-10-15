Deon Cole | 10/15/25

Get ready to laugh, Las Vegas — Deon Cole is back! The award-winning comedian, actor, writer, and producer hits The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for a special one-night-only stand-up event on Friday, October 17, 2025.

But before he does, Elliott and Jessica chatted with the man himself. Known for his sharp wit and hilarious storytelling, Cole’s Deon Cole Live promises an evening full of laughs and unforgettable moments. Fans can grab tickets starting Friday, August 8, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT via AXS.com. Whether you know him from Black-ish, Barbershop, or his Netflix specials, this is one show guaranteed to have the whole city cracking up!