Democracy Clothing | 11/12/25

Democracy Clothing is bringing its national Ab-Solution Confidence Pop-Up Tour to the Las Vegas Arts District November 13–15, giving away 1,000 FREE pairs of jeans designed by women, for women. Guests will enjoy personalized fittings with “Jean Whisperers,” professional photos, a live DJ, and video diaries—making fashion a fun and empowering experience.

Democracy Clothing Las VegasTeachers get a special preview on November 13, while the public is invited November 14–15. Attendees are encouraged to donate pre-loved jeans to support the local nonprofit UNSHAKEABLE, helping women rebuild their lives after trauma. With innovative Ab-Solution Technology, these jeans mold, hold, and flatter every body type, blending style with confidence and connection.

This segment is paid for by Democracy Clothing