Democracy Clothing | 10/5/26

Finding the right pair of jeans can change the whole outfit — and Democracy Clothing founder, president and designer Caren Lettiere is sharing her tips for getting the perfect fall fit. Caren joins us to talk about the denim trends taking over this season and what she’s learned from meeting women across the country through Democracy’s Try-On Pop-Up experiences.

Plus, there’s a chance to refresh your fall wardrobe in a big way. Democracy Clothing’s Ultimate Fall Fit Giveaway gives one viewer a $1,000 Democracy Clothing shopping spree, along with a private one-hour Zoom styling session with the brand’s Chief Jean Whisperer. Caren explains how viewers can enter and shares her advice for finding denim that feels as good as it looks.

This segment is paid for by Democracy Clothing