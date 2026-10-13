Democracy Clothing | 10/13/26

Finding the perfect pair of jeans can sometimes feel impossible, but Democracy Clothing is making it a little easier — and a lot more exciting this fall! One lucky Morning Blend viewer will win the Ultimate Fall Fit Giveaway, including a $1,000 Democracy Clothing shopping spree to refresh their wardrobe.

But there’s more! The winner will also receive a private, one-hour Zoom styling session with Democracy’s Head Jean Whisperer, who will personally help find the styles and fits that work best for them. Entering is easy: just visit democracyclothing.com/fall for your chance to win. Whether you’re searching for a new go-to pair of jeans or looking to completely refresh your fall wardrobe, this giveaway could help you find your next favorite look — and it won’t cost you a thing to enter!

This segment is paid for by Democracy Clothing