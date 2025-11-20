Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Dekliderm | 11/20/25

A clinically studied cream is helping women over 50, 60, and 70 visibly firm and smooth the delicate skin of the neck and chest—no surgery, no downtime required.
Dekliderm: Transform Your Neck & Chest
Posted

If you’ve noticed loose, crepey skin around your neck, Dekliderm offers a breakthrough solution. Clinically studied to improve the appearance of wrinkly, delicate skin in as little as 4 weeks, this topical cream helps women restore confidence without invasive procedures.

Formulated with powerful, trusted ingredients like Retinol and plant-based Bakuchiol, Dekliderm visibly smooths, firms, and rejuvenates the neck and chest area. In fact, 95% of users reported firmer-looking skin after just 4 weeks.

Take the 60-Day Dekliderm Challenge and see how a simple daily routine can transform your skin and boost your confidence.

This segment is paid for by Health Solutions Marketing

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo