Death Cab for Cutie | 7/30/26

Nick Harmer, bassist and founding member of Death Cab for Cutie, chatted with Elliott about the band's return to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on August 6 as part of the Built You A Tower World Tour. He shared what fans can expect from the upcoming show, reflects on the band's recent sold-out Transatlanticism anniversary tour, and discusses the group's continued evolution following the release of Asphalt Meadows and Built You A Tower. The conversation also touches on Death Cab for Cutie's exciting new partnership with ANTI Records and what lies ahead as one of indie rock's most influential bands continues its next chapter.

