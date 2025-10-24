Dark Sister | 10/24/25

Dark Sister is a whimsigoth cocktail lounge in Las Vegas’ Arts District, designed to transport guests into a cozy, mysterious world. Owner Natalie Bigler draws inspiration from the legendary Valyrian steel blade “Dark Sister” from Game of Thrones, celebrating feminine strength, independence, and mystery. The lounge offers zodiac-inspired cocktails, apothecary-driven creations, and weekly programming such as Industry Mondays with hospitality discounts, Whiskey Wednesdays featuring curated flights, and tarot readings every Thursday and Saturday. Guests can participate in hands-on workshops, including Witch Hat Decorating, Butterfly Pinning, Flower Crown Making, and Teacup Candle Workshops.
