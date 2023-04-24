Danone Nutricia Pepticate | 4/24/23

Each year, roughly 75,000 infants in the United States are born with cow milk allergy (CMA), the most common food allergy in infancy.

CMA is an immune response to cow milk protein, which results in a reaction to cow’s milk-based formula and in some cases breast milk when the mother is consuming cow’s milk in her diet.

In those cases, pediatricians may recommend a maternal elimination diet whilst breastfeeding or switching to a hypoallergenic formula.

As the country continues to face the impacts of the baby formula shortage, Dr. Timboe, pediatrition, joined us to share what formula options are available to caregivers of infants with cow milk allergy in the U.S.

This segment is paid for by Danone Nutricia Pepticate