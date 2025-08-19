Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Danone North America | 8/19/25

Dietitian and mom Amanda Blechman shares easy breakfast, lunch, and snack ideas to make back-to-school meals stress-free and nutritious.
Back-to-School Menu Makeover
This fall, nearly 50 million kids across the U.S. are heading back to school, and parents everywhere are gearing up for new schedules, routines, and mealtimes. But feeding kids during this busy season doesn’t have to be complicated. Registered dietitian and mom Amanda Blechman is here with stress-free menu makeover tips that keep mornings calm and afternoons fueled.

From mad-dash breakfast ideas that pack a nutrient punch, to balanced lunchbox blueprints kids will actually eat, Amanda’s advice makes healthy eating a breeze. Plus, she’s sharing quick grab-and-go after-school snacks that satisfy hunger and boost energy. Parents can wave goodbye to mealtime battles and say hello to simple, tasty solutions all school year long.

This segment was paid for by Danone North America

