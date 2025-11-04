Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Dam Short Film Festival | 11/4/25

Get ready to laugh while supporting local film! The Dam Short Film Festival presents “A Night of Comedy,” a special fundraiser to keep the festival thriving in Las Vegas.
A Night of Comedy: Supporting the Dam Short Film Festival
Posted

The Dam Short Film Festival is inviting film fans to “A Night of Comedy” at The Beverly Theater on November 11.

Guests can enjoy a 6 PM reception with light bites and the chance to meet the festival team, followed by a 7 PM screening of ten of the funniest films from the festival’s past decade.

Tickets are $46, giving attendees a full evening of laughs while supporting a nonprofit that brings unique short films to the community each year. The event also features a silent auction with exclusive items, giving guests a chance to take home something special.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy comedy, celebrate local filmmaking, and help ensure the festival continues into 2026 and beyond.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.