Dam Short Film Festival | 11/4/25

The Dam Short Film Festival is inviting film fans to “A Night of Comedy” at The Beverly Theater on November 11.

Guests can enjoy a 6 PM reception with light bites and the chance to meet the festival team, followed by a 7 PM screening of ten of the funniest films from the festival’s past decade.

Tickets are $46, giving attendees a full evening of laughs while supporting a nonprofit that brings unique short films to the community each year. The event also features a silent auction with exclusive items, giving guests a chance to take home something special.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy comedy, celebrate local filmmaking, and help ensure the festival continues into 2026 and beyond.