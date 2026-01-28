Dam Short Film Festival | 1/28/26

Lights, camera, Boulder City! The 22nd Annual Dam Short Film Festival is back February 11–16, 2026, at the Elaine K. Smith Center in downtown Boulder City, Nevada. With more than 150 films and 32 diverse programs, this six-day celebration brings together filmmakers and film lovers for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Amy Vandermark of the Dam Short Film Society shares what makes this festival a must-attend event year after year. It’s the perfect chance to discover new talent and enjoy storytelling on the big screen.