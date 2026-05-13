Cystic Fibrosis Foundation | 5/13/26

May is Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month, bringing attention to a rare genetic disease that affects the lungs and other vital organs. Cystic fibrosis, often called CF, requires constant daily management, specialized treatments, and lifelong medical care. While advancements in medicine have helped improve quality of life and life expectancy for many patients, the condition still places a major physical and emotional burden on those living with it every day.

CF advocate Rebecca Duckworth joined the show to share her personal experience living with cystic fibrosis and the challenges many people never see behind the scenes. From managing treatments and medications to balancing everyday life with a chronic illness, she highlighted the resilience required to live with CF. The conversation also focused on the progress being made through research, the ongoing need for a cure, and how organizations like the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation continue working to support patients and families around the country.

This segment is paid for by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation