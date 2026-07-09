CyRoot Academy | 7/9/26

CyRoot Academy is a Las Vegas-based nonprofit dedicated to closing the technical skills gap for veterans, military families, and underserved communities.

Founder Asal “Vox” Gibson and Vice President Dr. Jessica Parker joined us to share how scholarship-funded certification programs are helping graduates build careers in high-demand cybersecurity and IT fields. Beyond workforce development, CyRoot’s Be Wise program partners with community leaders to educate and protect senior citizens from the rise of AI-powered scams.

The organization also honors those who served through its Honor Ride program, bringing the community together to celebrate veterans. It’s all part of CyRoot’s mission to use education and service as a force for lasting change.

This segment is paid for by CyRoot Academy