CyRoot Academy | 11/25/25

CyRoot Academy is a Nevada-based nonprofit dedicated to guiding people toward stable, future-focused tech careers. Their mission is to empower veterans, military spouses, and underserved communities with the skills and confidence needed to enter today’s digital workforce.

During the show, we highlighted how accessible their programs are and the real-world training they provide.

Whether someone is pursuing CompTIA or Cisco certifications, technical project management, or leadership development, CyRoot Academy offers hands-on pathways designed to open doors to long-term success.

With mentorship, community support, and industry-aligned learning, they’re bridging the skills gap and helping individuals transform their futures through education and innovation.

This segment is paid for by CyRoot Academy