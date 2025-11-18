CyRoot Academy | 11/18/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CyRoot Academy

CyRoot Academy is a Nevada-based nonprofit helping veterans, military spouses, and underserved communities launch meaningful careers in IT and cybersecurity through hands-on, accessible training and mentorship.
CyRoot Academy: Building Pathways to Tech Careers
CyRoot Academy is transforming how people enter the world of technology by offering training designed for real-world success. Their programs—ranging from CompTIA and Cisco certifications to technical project management and leadership courses—give students the skills and confidence needed to step into the digital workforce. 

With a mission centered on accessibility and empowerment, the academy provides mentorship and support for those ready to build a new future. Focused on closing the tech skills gap, CyRoot Academy continues to open doors for individuals seeking stable, long-term careers.

