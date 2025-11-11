CyRoot Academy | 11/11/25

CyRoot Academy is on a mission to open doors into the tech world — without the high cost or long timelines of traditional education. Founded by Asal Gibson, the academy provides hands-on courses, real-world training, and career-focused mentorship designed to prepare students for in-demand roles in IT and cybersecurity. The programs are built for anyone looking to change careers or upskill, with a special focus on supporting veterans, military spouses, and underserved individuals.

Students gain practical experience that employers look for, learning how to solve real technical challenges while building confidence. With upcoming classes, community partnerships, and pathways into the digital workforce, CyRoot Academy is helping more people step into future-ready tech careers.

This segment is paid for by Cyroot Academy