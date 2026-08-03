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CVS Specialty Health | 8/3/26

A mother shares her family's inspiring journey and the important role caregivers and specialized care have played in helping her son thrive. #PaidForContent
Caregiver Inspiration with CVS
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When Wendy Stacken's son, Nick, was born, doctors warned he would face significant health challenges and an uncertain future. Today, at 31 years old, Nick is celebrating a lifetime of participation in the Special Olympics—a testament to perseverance, determination, and the support of dedicated caregivers.

Wendy shares how her family's care team has helped Nick manage his autoimmune condition while encouraging him to pursue his goals. CVS Specialty also highlights the importance of advocacy groups, personalized care, and specialized support services that help patients and families navigate complex medical conditions.

This segment is paid for by CVS Specialty Health

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