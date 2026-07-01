CVS Pharmacy | 7/1/26

Summer is full of reasons to celebrate — from backyard barbecues and family vacations to patriotic holidays and milestone moments. As America gears up for its 250th anniversary, entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride shares easy and meaningful ways families can capture those special memories.

From personalized photo books and prints to custom keepsakes and décor, CVS Pharmacy is making it simple to turn everyday moments into lasting memories. Whether shopping in-store, online, or through the CVS Health app, customers can find creative ways to celebrate the season and start preparing for the historic milestone ahead.

This segment is paid for by CVS Pharmacy