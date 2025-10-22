CVS Pharmacy | 10/22/25

Fall is in full swing, and with kids back in school, colds and flu are making their rounds. Dr. Amy Lynn Safaty, Pharmacy District Leader for CVS Pharmacy, explains how having a well-stocked over-the-counter toolkit can make all the difference when illness strikes. From store-brand options to safe formulations that won’t interfere with other medications, being prepared helps families act quickly and confidently. Dr. Safaty also offers practical advice on what essentials to keep on hand, ensuring you’re ready for sniffles, aches, or fevers without overspending. For more guidance on building your cold and flu toolkit, visit CVS.com .

This segment was paid for by CVS Pharmacy