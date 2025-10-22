Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

CVS Pharmacy | 10/22/25

Pharmacy expert Dr. Amy Lynn Safaty shares tips for building an over-the-counter cold and flu toolkit to help families stay prepared this fall.
Cold and Flu Season Tool Kit
Posted

Fall is in full swing, and with kids back in school, colds and flu are making their rounds. Dr. Amy Lynn Safaty, Pharmacy District Leader for CVS Pharmacy, explains how having a well-stocked over-the-counter toolkit can make all the difference when illness strikes. From store-brand options to safe formulations that won’t interfere with other medications, being prepared helps families act quickly and confidently. Dr. Safaty also offers practical advice on what essentials to keep on hand, ensuring you’re ready for sniffles, aches, or fevers without overspending. For more guidance on building your cold and flu toolkit, visit CVS.com.

