CVS Health | 11/11/25

With nearly two-thirds of Americans traveling between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, staying healthy is more important than ever. Dr. David Fairchild, Chief Medical Officer at CVS Health, shares practical tips for avoiding illness while flying or taking local trips.

From keeping essential medications on hand to using convenient CVS MinuteClinics for care, travelers have multiple ways to protect their health. CVS also offers 24/7 virtual services so anyone can access care when needed.

Plan ahead, stay prepared, and enjoy a healthy holiday season.

This segment is paid for by CVS Health