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CVS | 9/4/26

Consumer and money-saving expert Andrea Woroch shared smart ways college students and their families could cut costs on everyday campus essentials. #PaidForContent
Money Saving Tips For College Students
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Heading back to college can come with a long list of expenses, from personal care and healthcare items to everyday essentials that need to be replaced throughout the semester.

Consumer and money-saving expert Andrea Woroch joined us with tips for helping students shop smarter without breaking the budget. Woroch encouraged families to start by checking what they already had on hand before buying new items, and shared ways shoppers could take advantage of savings and rewards to help offset necessary purchases.

This segment is paid for by CVS

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