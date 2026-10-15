CVS | 10/15/26

As temperatures cool and more time is spent indoors, it’s time to prepare for cold and flu season. Dr. Nicole Henry, pharmacist and district leader for CVS, shared practical ways families can get ahead of seasonal illnesses, including staying up to date on recommended vaccines and stocking the medicine cabinet with essentials for symptom relief.

From flu vaccines for eligible family members to multi-symptom products that can help manage common cold symptoms, planning ahead can make it easier to care for yourself and loved ones. Dr. Henry also highlights the CVS ExtraCare program and savings opportunities for customers shopping for seasonal health essentials.

This segment is paid for by CVS