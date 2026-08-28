CVEEP | 8/28/26

With childhood vaccination rates declining and vaccine-preventable illnesses such as measles making headlines, back-to-school season is an important reminder for parents to review their children’s recommended immunizations. Dr. Michelle Fiscus, a board-certified pediatrician and Chief Medical Officer for the Association of Immunization Managers, joined us to break down why vaccines are recommended at different ages and why some require multiple doses.

The conversation also covered what parents can expect before, during and after a vaccination appointment, what to do if a child has missed a recommended vaccine, and how families can find reliable information about vaccine recommendations and coverage.

This segment is paid for by CVEEP