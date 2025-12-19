Curtis Cottle | 12/19/25

Planning for retirement can feel overwhelming, but Curtis Cottle of SBC Financial helps simplify the process with clear, real-world strategies.

As a Certified Financial Fiduciary, Curtis focuses on retirement planning that integrates estate planning and strategic tax approaches, helping clients keep more of what they’ve worked hard to earn.

During our conversation, Curtis shares how proactive planning can uncover financial blind spots and create a stronger foundation for the future. He also explains the importance of structure, personalized guidance, and long-term thinking when it comes to building financial security.

With nearly two decades of experience, Curtis offers practical insight designed to replace uncertainty with clarity and confidence.

This segment is paid for by Marketing Huddle