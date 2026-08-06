Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
Morning Blend

Actions

Culinary Academy of Las Vegas | 8/6/26

The Culinary Academy of Las Vegas is growing its impact by expanding its campus and training thousands of students for careers in the hospitality industry.
Culinary Academy of Las Vegas Expands Opportunities for Future Hospitality Professionals
Posted

The Culinary Academy of Las Vegas is helping shape the future workforce of one of Southern Nevada's most important industries through hands-on education and career training.

CEO Bobbi Damrow and recent graduate Jerome Davis joined us to discuss how the academy prepares students for rewarding careers in hospitality and the opportunities available to those looking to enter the field.

They also highlighted the academy's recent campus expansion, which will allow it to serve more than 4,000 students each year while continuing to meet the growing demand for skilled hospitality professionals in Las Vegas.

Report a typo