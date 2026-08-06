Culinary Academy of Las Vegas | 8/6/26

The Culinary Academy of Las Vegas is helping shape the future workforce of one of Southern Nevada's most important industries through hands-on education and career training.

CEO Bobbi Damrow and recent graduate Jerome Davis joined us to discuss how the academy prepares students for rewarding careers in hospitality and the opportunities available to those looking to enter the field.

They also highlighted the academy's recent campus expansion, which will allow it to serve more than 4,000 students each year while continuing to meet the growing demand for skilled hospitality professionals in Las Vegas.

