Cruel Summer | 6/13/23

Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of “Cruel Summer” follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship.
Sadie Stanley and Lexi Underwood joined us to discuss the new season. The season’s third episode titled “Bloody Knuckles” airs Thursday, June 12 on Freeform.
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 13:22:18-04
