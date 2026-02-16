Cross Tv Show | 2/16/26

Isaiah Mustafa, returns in Cross Season 2 as detective John Sampson, the loyal partner to Aldis Hodge’s Alex Cross in the hit Prime Video crime thriller. The story picks up as Cross and Sampson pursue a dangerous new case involving a vigilante targeting corrupt billionaires, alongside new cast members like Matthew Lillard as billionaire Lance Durand, Jeanine Mason, and Wes Chatham.

He also shared his favorite buddy detective duos from film and TV and working with a versatile ensemble — from seasoned stars like Matthew Lillard, known for Scream and Good Girls, to Jeanine Mason and Wes Chatham bringing layered intensity to their roles this season — and how that chemistry elevates the show’s mix of suspense, action, and character depth.