Cricut, Friedrich, GE Lighting a Savant Company | 9/22/25

Fall is the ideal time to add fresh touches to home décor and update spaces before the holidays. Sabrina Soto, HGTV designer, TV host, and creator of the Redesigning Life podcast, offers practical advice for a cozy, stylish autumn makeover.

Her tips include custom creations for decorations and accessories without needing a craft room, smart seasonal updates that combine comfort with value, and affordable ideas that make a big difference. Sabrina also shares ways to bring autumn accents to every corner of the home, transforming rooms into warm and inviting spaces. For more inspiration, check out The Sabrina Soto Show on Hulu, The Design Network, and streaming platforms, or listen to her Redesigning Life podcast.

This segment was paid for by Cricut, Friedrich, GE Lighting a Savant Company