Credit One Bank | 9/8/26

For five local families, being a Raiders fan is about to come with some unforgettable perks. Credit One Bank and Habitat for Humanity of Las Vegas are teaming up through the “Number One Fan” initiative to create a special experience for families in the Las Vegas community.

The families will take part in a surprise event and stadium tour at Allegiant Stadium on September 8, followed by an extra-special opportunity on September 13, when one family will attend the Raiders game against the Miami Dolphins. The partnership is designed to bring families together while creating memorable opportunities right here in Southern Nevada.

This segment is paid for by Credit One Bank