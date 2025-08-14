Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Credit One Bank | 8/14/25

Credit One Bank’s Chief Credit Officer Steve Min shares new survey insights on America’s credit education gap — and how you can take control of your financial future.
Closing the Credit Knowledge Gap with Steve Min
Credit plays a major role in financial health, yet many Americans still struggle to understand how it works. New survey data from Credit One Bank shows a significant gap in credit knowledge, from managing credit cards to knowing what truly impacts a credit score.

Chief Credit Officer Steve Min joins the conversation to explain the biggest knowledge gaps, common misconceptions, and where people should start if they’re new to credit. He also shares resources to help you build confidence, avoid costly mistakes, and make smart moves for a stronger financial future. It’s time to turn credit confusion into credit empowerment.

This segment was paid for Credit One Bank

