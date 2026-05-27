Credit One Bank | 5/27/26

Credit One Bank is partnering with YMCA of Southern Nevada to give local students an unforgettable day at the ballpark through the “Number One Fan” initiative with the Las Vegas Aviators. Christina Ortiz from Credit One Bank and Lisa Tomlin from the YMCA joined the show to discuss how the program creates exciting opportunities for youth while encouraging confidence, teamwork, and community connection. Students participating in the experience will enjoy batting practice, fielding drills, dugout access, and exclusive Aviators gear during a special event at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The fun continues during an upcoming Aviators game, where the students will receive VIP treatment including access to the outfield pool and other memorable surprises. Organizers say the goal is to show local kids they are supported, celebrated, and capable of achieving big things both on and off the field.

This segment is paid for by Credit One Bank